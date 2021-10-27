AAA: Be more aware on the roads as deer mating season begins

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As daylight saving time comes to an end, AAA is warning drivers to be on the lookout for deer.

According to AAA’s crash data, a driver crashed into a deer once every two hours between October and December in 2020. Just over 1,400 crashes occurred during those months with the most occurring between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. After the time change, most crashes were between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

22News spoke with Mary Maguire, Director at AAA Northeast, “Our advice to people is first of all, curb your speed. Slow down, it will give you more time to brake, more time to react if a deer does run out in front of you.”

AAA adds that most deer-related crashes occur because drivers don’t see deer crossing the roadway in low-light conditions. They remind motorists to slow down, scan off-road areas, and if a collision is unavoidable apply brakes firmly and remain in your lane and do not swerve.