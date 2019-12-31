AAA’s Tow-to-Go will help you get home safely this New Year’s Eve

If you plan on celebrating New Year’s Eve with a few drinks, “Tow-to-Go” will help you get home safely.

The service is underway and will end the morning of January 2nd.

You don’t have to be a Triple A member.

Just call 1-800-2-Tow-2- GO.

Crews will take you AND your car to a location within a 10-mile radius.

Important Tow to Go guidelines:

Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.

You can’t make an appointment to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Law enforcement across the Lowcountry will be conducting traffic checkpoints on New Year’s Eve. If you plan on drinking, you can also call a rideshare service.