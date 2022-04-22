MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Another gorgeous day in the Carolinas and luckily that trend will be continuing all weekend. Mostly clear conditions again for tonight and temperatures will be a little milder; near 60 for the coast, and mid-50s for the Pee Dee and border belt.

Temperatures will be similar tomorrow to that of today: low-mid 80s throughout the Pee Dee and along the border belt, and mid-70s for the Grand Strand. Sunshine will be the hot topic carried throughout the weekend and most of the workweek ahead. On Sunday, temperatures will continue to climb a couple of degrees. Anticipate the upper 70s at the beaches and mid-80s throughout the Pee Dee. Sunday and Monday will be borderline hot and 10 degrees or so above normal; however, record-breaking temperatures are not likely.

Monday will be the best chance for the Pee Dee to record the first 90-degree temperature reading of 2022, but as of right now the forecast is 88/89 degrees. High pressure pulls away Monday and cold front approaches from the west. There is rain and cooldown associated with this front. Rain will begin Tuesday evening and will carry over into the early hours of Wednesday. The first part of Tuesday will still be hot and mostly sunny with clouds increasing in the late afternoon. The front will passage quickly and clear skies will return Wednesday afternoon. The passage of the front will begin a slight temperature decline and will return values to near normal: mid-upper 70s for the Pee Dee and mid-70s for the coast.