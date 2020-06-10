Accused serial pancake restaurant burglar arrested by Myrtle Beach PD

by: Kaitlyn Luna

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The man who was wanted in a series of pancake restaurant burglaries was arrested on June 6 according to Myrtle Beach Police Department records.

Kristoffer Douglas Wright, 43, was arrested and then booked into J. Reuben Long detention center on Monday.

He has been charged with four counts of second degree burglary, one count of safe-cracking and one count of third degree burglary, according to police.

Wright has previously been listed as either a suspect or “other involved” in six pancake house break-ins. He is awaiting trial.

