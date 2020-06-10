Accused serial pancake restaurant burglar arrested by Myrtle Beach PD

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The man who was wanted in a series of pancake restaurant burglaries was arrested on June 6 according to Myrtle Beach Police Department records.
Kristoffer Douglas Wright, 43, was arrested and then booked into J. Reuben Long detention center on Monday.
He has been charged with four counts of second degree burglary, one count of safe-cracking and one count of third degree burglary, according to police.
Wright has previously been listed as either a suspect or “other involved” in six pancake house break-ins. He is awaiting trial.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- UofSC Upstate announces virtual commencement ceremony
- Nancy Mace defeats challengers in Tuesday’s GOP primary, will face Rep. Cunningham in November
- L.C. Knight wins GOP primary to keep his seat as Dorchester County sheriff
- Graham wins Tuesday’s primary, will face Harrison in November
- Rexburg mayor hopes discovery of human remains at Daybell home brings closure to family