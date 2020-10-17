Active duty Air Force member charged with murder in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

UPDATE as of 10/17/20: The Myrtle Beach Police Department has upgraded Samuel Frye’s charges with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Thomas Vest with MBPD says this is still an ongoing case and investigators are seeking to identify additional personal involved.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382 or Detective Southerland at 843-213-8775.

UPDATE: Samuel Frye was given a $250,000 surety bond during a bond hearing on Friday morning. He also was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and surrender his passport if he makes bond.

(Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Active Duty Air Force member was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to Cpl. Tom Vest.

Two people died as a result of the shooting and several others were injured.

Samuel Alexander Frye, 21, stationed at Shaw Air Force base in Sumter, was charged with accessory after the fact of felony or murder. The shooting happened at Allen’s Food Basket off Highway 501 on Monday morning.

Antonio Woods, 38, of Hemingway, SC, was also killed in the shooting.

No other suspects have been named at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Darius Hemingway, 30, of Myrtle Beach, died at the scene from his injuries. Hemingway is known for his generosity, buying dozens of gifts for kids last Christmas and friends say he planned to do the same this year.

During his bond hearing, Frye told the court that he joined the military at age 18 or 19.

“I joined the Air Force to get away from New Jersey, to get away from the violence over there, and you know, somehow, I have no idea how, my name ended up getting mixed up in this situation,” Frye said.

There is physical evidence that a vehicle belonging to Frye was at the scene of the shooting, according to information presented in court.

He tried to report it as stolen to his insurance company, and was still in possession of keys when he was at work. The court is in possession of the car.

Has a passport and has traveled internationally recently. He has ties to other states, including North Carolina and New Jersey. He also has access to weapons, according to information presented in court.

He will next appear in court on Dec. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.