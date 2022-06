UPDATE: Greene County Dispatch confirmed that the Central State University lockdown has been lifted and there is no active threat.

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Central State University has confirmed that they have received an active shooter report.

The university is currently under lockdown, according to a Tweet posted by the university.

According to Greene County Dispatch, there are currently no reports of an active shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.