PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.
LATEST STORIES:
- IOP officials report on structure fire in Wild Dunes
- Georgetown County Detention Center inmate found unresponsive in his cell
- Charleston County Public Library to boycott publisher over audiobook/eBook rules
- USDA Under Secretary of National Resources and Environment to bring high speed internet to rural South Carolina
- Ravens top Big Game Bound Top 5 list