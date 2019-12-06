Active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola

HONOLULU (AP) — Security will be beefed up for the ceremony to remember those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years ago, with service members and dignitaries confronting a fresh tragedy after a U.S. sailor killed two civilians, wounded another and then turned the gun on himself at the storied military base.

The National Park Service, which hosts the event with the Navy, declined to provide specifics on the heightened security measures, many of which aren’t readily apparent, Pearl Harbor National Memorial spokesman Jay Blount said. Increased security for the event is typical.