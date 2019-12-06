Active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

