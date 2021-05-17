Actor Ricky Schroder confronts Costco employee over mask policy in caught-on-video altercation

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Former child star Ricky Schroder apologized to a Costco employee Sunday after sharing a video of a confrontation over having to wear a face mask at the Los Angeles County-area Costco.

The Instagram video shows the “Silver Spoons” star speaking with a Costco supervisor, Jason, who tells him that he isn’t letting him into the store because the state of California, Los Angeles County and Costco require face masks and the guidelines haven’t changed.

“Didn’t you see the news? You didn’t see the news,” the actor is then heard responding.

The incident comes amid confusion over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance that says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most cases. Even with the new federal guidance, local governments can choose to enforce stricter mandates.

California state officials said they would be weighing the new guidance, while L.A. County’s health department affirmed that masks are still required for anyone entering a business or crowded indoor area until further guidance is issued.

Last week, Costco announced that in light of the CDC’s new recommendations, only U.S. locations with no state or local mask requirements will allow fully vaccinated customers to enter without a face mask.

In the video, Schroder then continues on about the “people in power” who “destroyed our state,” before calling on his followers to “get their refunds from Costco” and cancel their memberships until mask mandates are removed.

“Costco is simply abiding by the law,” the Costco employee says.

The next day, Schroder posted a second Instagram video in which he addressed the Costco employee.

“Jason, nothing personal. I’m not upset with you or anybody in a position like you who works for a living,” Schroder says. “I understand that you are following their laws and rules. I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords. And sorry that I had to use you to do it.”

He then adds, “but I do think that independence from medical tyranny is more important than hurting people’s feelings.”

Schroder’s initial video stirred backlash online, with many posting on Twitter to praise the Costco employee’s reaction during the incident, along with the hashtag #CostcoJason.

Last year, Schroder made headlines when he donated to help bail out Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two people during an Aug. 25 demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin.