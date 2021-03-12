Adults with high-risk conditions next in line for vaccines in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People with high-risk medical conditions will soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina. The governor is making that group eligible for shots next week.

FOX 46 spoke with two moms whose sons both have Down syndrome Thursday and both say they’re worried while they wait for their sons to be fully vaccinated.

“That’s one of the favorite things he has to do, is to go to church and give his hugs,” Jason’s mom Marla Furr said. “And everybody says ‘Jason gives the best hugs.’”

But Marla says her son hasn’t been able to give those famous hugs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason, who lives in Concord, has Down syndrome and he hasn’t been able to get his COVID-19 vaccine because North Carolina has him in a group that isn’t yet eligible for the vaccine.

“My fear has been what if he did get it and would be hospitalized? I would want to be right there with him 24 hours a day. I don’t know what we would do. It really scares me,” Marla said.

Today, North Carolina finally gave the green light for some in Group Four, including those with high-risk medical conditions to be vaccinated starting next Wednesday.

Nathan Lacaria from Gastonia also has Down syndrome. His mom was able to get him a vaccine appointment at Walgreens for his first dose recently because he’s in the high-risk medical group.

“This past year, his whole world has basically shut down. He’s not been able to do any of his activities that he’s done before. He’s maintained a job and he works two days a week but that was it,” Nathan’s mom Josette Duncan said.

But all of that will soon change. After Nathan gets his second dose, he’ll be back to his favorite activities, but his mom is frustrated that it took so long

“It’s kind of shocking to me that they’ve kind of been an afterthought,” she said.

Those with high-risk medical conditions and those in close group living settings can start getting their vaccines next Wednesday, and then on April 7, other frontline essential workers in Group Four can starting getting their shots.