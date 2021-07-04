After COVID hiatus, Carolina Show Ski Team is back in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a year off due to COVID, the Carolina Show Ski Team put on a show for the Fourth of July in Tega Cay.

“My name is Ethan and this is how you spell my name E-T-H-A-N. I’m going to be on the Carolina Show Ski Team Fourth of July Ski show,” Ethan Johnson said.

And at 7-years-old, Johnons is the youngest member of the team. He performed in front of dozens of people as they started their fourth of July weekend at Windjammer Beach Park.

This weekend is one of his favorites of the year because he gets to do what he loves.

“Showing everybody how good I am at skiing,” Johnson said.

Folks clapped and cheered as the Carolina Show Ski team delivered countless performances.

“I like to describe it like a musical on water, so we have costumes and a theme and music, and then each part of the show is a different act that plays out the story of the show. And so, we have pyramids, barefooting, jumping, swivel, girls turning around and skiing backwards,” said Jennifer Priem, the show’s director.

Priem said the families love the show.

“This is something that you don’t see in this region. It’s pretty popular in Florida and up in the Midwest but we’re the only team around here and so families really like to come out and see all the things we can do,” she said.

And folks loved this 12-year-old ball of energy.

“Hey, I’m Reeves Parker and welcome back to FOX 46 News. I really enjoy it out here, it’s really a great time. I am a skip for the water ski show. “

He said he’s only been skiing for a week, and he loves it on top of giving people a good show.

“It’s definitely exciting because when you walk down here there’s a bunch of people cheering, and they want a high five from you. It made me feel awesome,” Parker said.

This is the team’s 25th year of performing.