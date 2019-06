RALEIGH, N.C. (WCBD) – A Korean War veteran’s remains were returned home to friends and family in North Carolina.

Private First Class William “Hoover” Jones was declared missing in action while serving in the Korean War in 1950.

The U.S. Army relied on DNA testing and dental record to identify the remains.

The North Korean government stated that the 19-year-old’s remains were found in the last place he was seen.

His remains will lie in state at the North Carolina state capitol in Raleigh.