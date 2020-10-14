After outrage, Indian brand pulls ad with interfaith couple

FILE- In this June 22, 2012 file photo, an Indian model poses with Tanishq jewelry at an event in Kolkata, India. The popular Indian jewelry brand has withdrawn an advertisement featuring a Muslim man and his Hindu wife after a right-wing backlash on social media. The Tanishq company withdrew the advertisement from TV channels and all its social media platforms on Tuesday, Oct.13, 2020 following a backlash from Hindu nationalists, (AP Photo/Bikas Das, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — A popular Indian jewelery brand has withdrawn an advertisement featuring a Muslim man and his Hindu wife after a right-wing backlash on social media.

The Tanishq company withdrew the advertisement from TV channels and all its social media platforms on Tuesday following a backlash from Hindu nationalists, including members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, who said it promoted “love jihad.”

The term is used by radical Hindu groups to accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage.

The withdrawal of the ad threw light on the growing religious polarization in India under Modi, whose party and supporters envision the country as a Hindu nation and are accused by critics of normalizing anti-Muslim sentiment.