After recovering from COVID-19, former SC governor is working to keep millions safe from the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – Former South Carolina governor David Beasley has recovered from the coronavirus and is now focusing on keeping millions alive.

Beasley is the chief director for the UN World Food Programme, which is a food-assistance branch of the United Nations and the world’s largest humanitarian organization.

He was nominated for the position by former SC governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Beasley tested positive for COVID-19 after coming home from the middle east and said he never had severe symptoms.

Now, he’s making sure the 100 million people who rely on the World Food Programme are fed during the global pandemic.

“We gotta look at the whole spectrum of economic collapse supply chain along with the impact the disease has directly with people, which also can create significant issues in undeveloped countries where the healthcare systems and immunity systems are very weak,” he said.

Beasley said the WFP partnered with UNICEF and the World Health Organization to send millions of testing supplies and equipment to nearly 80 countries.