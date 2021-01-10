AG Wilson: I was unaware, had no involvement in AG group’s participation in DC rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolin Attorney General, Alan Wilson, said he did not know, nor participate, in Wednesday’s pro-Trump rally in Washington DC.

The rally against the outcome of the presidential election turned into an act of insurrection as supporters mobbed and rioted at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Alabama’s attorney general is calling for an investigation into who may have authorized a branch of the Republican Attorneys General Association to promote the pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. that preceded a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I was completely unaware and had absolutely no involvement in the Republican AG group’s participation in the rally,” he said in a tweet on Saturday. “I disagree with the staff’s decision to be involved and strongly condemn the violence that followed.”

The AP reports Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who is head of the RAGA Rule of Law Defense Fund, says he was unaware of any decisions made by the fund to support the rally.

The Republican Attorneys General Association issued a statement saying it was not involved in the planning, sponsoring, or the organization of Wednesday’s event.

AG Wilson previously joined a Texas-based lawsuit aiming at searching election fraud and over turning the results.

The lawsuit was later dismissed.