Ahmaud Arbery death trial: Defenses to continue as Black pastors head to Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The murder trial for the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery enters its 10th day Thursday with 100 Black pastors expected to descend on coastal Georgia.

The 25-year-old Arbery’s death drew national attention last year following leaked cellphone video, and the fatal encounter has remained in the spotlight since.

Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson have each sat with Arbery’s family during the trial. Meanwhile, defense attorneys have made repeated requests to bar the civil rights leaders from the Glynn County courtroom.

“I believe that’s intimidating and it’s an attempt to pressure — could be consciously or unconsciously — an attempt to pressure or influence the jury,” Kevin Gough, attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan, said last week.

“Obviously, there’s only so many pastors they can have,” he continued. “And if their pastor is Al Sharpton right now, that’s fine, then that’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here.”

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has rejected the calls for a mistrial, saying guests are allowed in the courtroom so long as they’re not disruptive to proceedings.

In response to Gough, Sharpton and the Arbery family’s attorneys have said they’ll gather dozens of Black pastors to join in prayer outside the courthouse Thursday.

The court resumed after 9 a.m. Defense attorneys will continue building their arguments after having called their first witness, Travis McMichael — who fatally shot Arbery — to the stand Wednesday. Prosecutors began cross-examination Thursday morning.

10:02 a.m. – Prosecutor: “Would you agree with me when I say that you never ever told the Glynn County Police Department or in a written statement that you said to mister Arbery that “the police are coming.”?

T. McMichael: “I don’t know if I did or not.”

10:00 a.m. – Prosecutors goes through cell phone video of the incident with Travis McMichael.

9:21 a.m. – Court begins proceedings with continued testimony from Travis McMichael. Prosecutors cross-examines the man accused of firing the shots that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

