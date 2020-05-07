Air National Guard flyover to salute North Carolina frontline workers Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – The North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct flyover salutes to foodbank workers, medical staff, and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The flyover Thursday will be performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the Guard. The planned route will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte.

Along the way, the route will include medical facilities in Morganton, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill and Greenville. It will fly over food banks in Asheville, Raleigh and Charlotte, among other cities and facilities.

The North Carolina flyover is part of a project called Operation: American Resolve, and the Guard says it will cost no additional taxpayer money.

“The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the news release said.

Looking forward to tomorrow!!! pic.twitter.com/FKYL982qnv — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) May 6, 2020

Here is a complete schedule for Thursday’s mission:

Asheville 10:50 a.m.

Mission Hospital

Manna Food Bank

Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton 11:02 a.m.

Broughton Hospital

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory 11:07 a.m.

Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville 11:12 a.m.

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston-Salem 11:21 a.m.

Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

Bowman Gray Campus

Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington 11:25 a.m.

High Point Regional

Moses Cone Memorial Hospital

Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters

Chapel Hill 11:39 a.m.

UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham 11:46 a.m.

Durham VA Medical Center

Duke University Hospital

Butner 11:46 a.m.

Central Regional Hospital Murdoch Development Center

R.J Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh 11:50 a.m.

UNC REX Hospital

NC National Guard JFHQ

Wake Med Hospital

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

Duke-Raleigh Hospital

Downtown Raleigh 12 p.m.

Goldsboro – 12:09 p.m.

Cherry Hospital

O’Berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson 12:21 p.m.

Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville 12:21 p.m.

Vidant Medical Center

Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston 12:28 p.m.

Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville 12:35 p.m.

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington 12:48 p.m.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte 1:25 p.m.

Harris Teeter Distribution Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Med Center

Atrium Health Charlotte

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

