Air National Guard flyover to salute North Carolina frontline workers Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – The North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct flyover salutes to foodbank workers, medical staff, and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
The flyover Thursday will be performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the Guard. The planned route will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte.
Along the way, the route will include medical facilities in Morganton, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill and Greenville. It will fly over food banks in Asheville, Raleigh and Charlotte, among other cities and facilities.
The North Carolina flyover is part of a project called Operation: American Resolve, and the Guard says it will cost no additional taxpayer money.
“The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the news release said.
Here is a complete schedule for Thursday’s mission:
Asheville 10:50 a.m.
- Mission Hospital
- Manna Food Bank
- Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
- J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton 11:02 a.m.
- Broughton Hospital
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Hickory 11:07 a.m.
- Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville 11:12 a.m.
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston-Salem 11:21 a.m.
- Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
- Bowman Gray Campus
- Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington 11:25 a.m.
- High Point Regional
- Moses Cone Memorial Hospital
- Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters
Chapel Hill 11:39 a.m.
- UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham 11:46 a.m.
- Durham VA Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
Butner 11:46 a.m.
- Central Regional Hospital Murdoch Development Center
- R.J Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh 11:50 a.m.
- UNC REX Hospital
- NC National Guard JFHQ
- Wake Med Hospital
- Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
- Duke-Raleigh Hospital
Downtown Raleigh 12 p.m.
Goldsboro – 12:09 p.m.
- Cherry Hospital
- O’Berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson 12:21 p.m.
- Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
Greenville 12:21 p.m.
- Vidant Medical Center
- Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
- Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
Kinston 12:28 p.m.
- Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville 12:35 p.m.
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington 12:48 p.m.
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte 1:25 p.m.
- Harris Teeter Distribution Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Med Center
- Atrium Health Charlotte
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
MORE VIDEO ON THE NC AIR NATIONAL GUARD: