Airline passenger accused of raping woman on flight from New Jersey to London

A representative for United Airlines said the crew called ahead to inform the authorities as soon as they became aware of the allegations. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A passenger aboard a United Airlines flight to London has been accused of raping a woman during an overnight trip, authorities said Wednesday.

The flight, which departed from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Jan. 30, landed at Heathrow Airport on the morning of Jan. 31. Upon arrival, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of rape, but ultimately released under investigation, the BBC reported.

In a statement obtained by Nexstar, United Airlines said its crew had “called ahead and notified the local authorities” as soon as they learned of the allegations.

“We will cooperate with law enforcement on any investigation,” the airline said.

The victim, 40, is said to have received support from specialists with the police force after the flight, per a statement shared to NBC News from the London Metropolitan Police.

The identity of the suspect, also 40, has not been released by police.

An investigation is ongoing.