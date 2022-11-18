Al Roker, seen here in April 2022, is reportedly in “high spirits” despite his recent health scare. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Today Show” weather anchor Al Roker revealed Friday that he suffered a health scare last week, requiring hospitalization.

In an Instagram post, Roker said he was admitted to a hospital after a blood clot in his leg “sent” other clots into his lungs.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” Roker said.

Roker’s colleagues wished their coworker a speedy recovery both on-air and online.

“You’re the strongest person we know,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie wrote. “We miss you and will see you soon!!”

Fellow “Today” personalities also shared their well-wishes during Friday’s broadcast. Guthrie, on air, said he’s still in “good spirits,” and Dylan Dreyer said she called to check on him, only for him to immediately ask about her family.

“‘Hey Dilly-Dill! How are the boys?'” Roker asked, according to Dreyer said. “That’s classic Al,” she said.

Roker, meanwhile, thanked everyone for the support they’ve shown him as he recovers.

“Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon,” he wrote on Instagram. “Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Blood clots can be cause illness, complications or death if treatment is ignored, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. Clots that form in the leg, thigh, pelvis or arm veins — causing a condition known as deep vein thrombosis — can also break off an travel to the lungs, increasing the risk of a potentially fatal pulmonary embolism.

More information, including symptoms and risk factors, can be found at the CDC’s website.