Alaqua Animal Refuge helps rescue 180 dogs from being euthanized

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For 13 years, Alaqua Animal Refuge has been giving abused, neglected and homeless animals a sanctuary. From dogs to cows and even pigs, they are a no-kill refuge center.

The refuge center is partnering with other rescue organizations to save more than 180 dogs.

“These animals just need love,” said Refuge Administrator, Gail Hasad.

The animals were in danger of euthanasia from the St. Landry Animal Rescue in Louisiana this past week.

With 180 in total, nine different organizations helped to save these dogs. 29 of them are going directly to Alaqua, 17 adult dogs and 12 puppies.

The dogs range in age from four months to eight years. While most are healthy, some need medical care.

“They needed to be rescued. Some of them have never been out of a kennel,” said Hasad.

The Hallmark TV Channel has also become part of this large rescue, in a series called ‘Tails of Joy’, they are documenting this large rescue process.

“They are following the rescues on this journey from the shelter, to the transport, even the adoption process for each of these rescues,” said Hasad.

In an effort to find most of these pets a forever home, Alaqua is holding an adoption fest this weekend, and the adoption fees are being waived by the Bissell Animal Foundation.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 7th and 8th from noon until 5 pm. At Alaqua. They are located at 914 Whitfield Road in Freeport.