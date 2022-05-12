BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters and emergency medical technicians delivered a baby girl on the side of the road Wednesday morning in Buncombe County.

The Town of Weaverville Fire Department along with Reems Creek ambulance was dispatched to a person possibly going into labor.

Once they arrive at the scene, they put the woman in the ambulance and headed to the hospital.

After five minutes on the road, the ambulance pulled over and the baby girl was delivered by the firefighters and EMTs.

The baby girl was delivered on the side of the road (Source: Town of Weaverville Fire Department)

Firefighters said the mother and baby, who weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces, are both going great.