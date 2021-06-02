Amazon opens disaster relief hub near Atlanta as the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season begins

ATLANTA, GA (WCBD) – With hurricane season underway, Amazon has opened a disaster relief hub near Atlanta, Georgia that will help them quickly respond to natural disasters.

The supply center will store emergency supplies to assist front-line community partners as they respond to disasters across the Southeastern, S.C., Caribbean, and Central America.

According to a media release this week, the hub will hold over half a million Amazon-donated relief supplies in 10,000 cubic feet of fulfillment center space. Enough, they say, to fill an Amazon Air 767 cargo plane to immediately provide critical supplies when a disaster happens.

“Our disaster relief and response team is partnering with global humanitarian relief organizations to leverage Amazon’s scale to help improve response time to large-scale natural disasters around the world,” said Alicia Boler Davis, vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon. “Our expertise in logistics and operations allows us to be nimble, fast, and effective. We’ve created the Disaster Relief Hub in metro Atlanta to provide rapid relief when it’s needed most by donating and delivering hundreds of thousands of emergency aid supplies, including shelter materials like tents and tarps, hygiene items, and medical equipment.”

Amazon says when a natural disaster hits, emergency teams will quickly assess what supplies they have, procure the items needed, and then consolidate, pack, and ship supplies into the disaster area.

Supplies include water containers and filters, tens, tarps, medical equipment, clothing and kitchen supplies.

After those items are loaded up for delivery, Amazon will work with its community partners to identify other supplies that may be needed.