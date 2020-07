CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Although many assumed, Amazon has officially delayed their annual Prime Day special.

They will hold the event “later than usual” this year due to the pandemic.

While the company is not publicly announcing a new date yet, Amazon told third-party sellers earlier this month to use the week of October 5th as a “placeholder date.”

It was widely expected Amazon would postpone Prime Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now things are official.