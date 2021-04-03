AMBER Alert in Greensboro canceled after car stolen with 14-month-old in back seat; baby found safe

Nation and World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Greensboro Police said Josea Andre Petty has been located and is safe. No other information was released.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An AMBER Alert was issued early Saturday by the Greensboro Police Department for Josea Andre Petty.  Josea is 14 months old.  He is described as approximately 2 feet  5 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds. 

SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR a photo of Josea, and photos of the stolen vehicle and suspects.

He was last seen at 12:16 a.m. Saturday at the Valero Gas station at 2715 South Elm-Eugene Street Greensboro, in the rear seat of a dark gray 2018 Kia Sorento with North Carolina license plate 5D16DV; which has been stolen.  

He was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweat pants, and white socks.

Allegedly, there are two unidentified abductors.

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2018 Kia  Sorento with NC license tag number 5D16DV.

Anyone with information regarding Josea is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

  • Josea Andre Petty

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES