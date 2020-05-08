Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 Midday

AMBER ALERT issued for baby taken in alleged carjacking in Talladega, Alabama

Nation & World News
Posted: / Updated:

Alert Type:  Amber Alert
Alert Status:  Active
Date Issued:  5/8/2020

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert. The Talladega Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, a four-month-old white female with a red birth mark on back of neck. Cambrylln Mayfield was seen last near Dorothy Lane in Talladega, Alabama around 3:30 am on May 8, 2020 and is believed to be in extreme danger. An unknown white male took the car at gun point that Cambrylin was travelling in.  The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546.  If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES