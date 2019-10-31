AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old out of Scotland County

LAUREL HILL, NC (WBTW) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl out of Scotland County. Allyson Nicole Oxendine was reported missing Wednesday.

Authorities say 3-year-old Allyson was last seen in the area of 10041 Hunt Road, in Laurel Hill. She is described as an Indian girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3’0″ and weighs about 32 pounds. Authorities say she was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a maroon shirt, and Croc slip-on shoes. She is also said to be in possession of two white dogs.

The sheriff’s office says Allyson turned three Wednesday, the day she was reported missing.

Search and Rescue personnel along with members of another agency are assisting in the search. There is no abductor information at this time.

An AMBER Alert is issued in the most serious child-abduction cases, according to amberalert.gov. The goal is to immediately inform the community in order to assist in the search and safe recovery of a child.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Scotland County Sheriffs Office immediately at 910-276-3385 or call 911 or star HP.

