Ambulance overturns in NY, leaving 95-year-old dead, 9 injured, police say

Woman was being transported in ambulance in Brooklyn

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WPIX) — A 95-year-old woman being transported by ambulance is dead and nine people were injured after a collision involving an EMS vehicle in New York on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities got a call for trauma and multiple casualties at 3:01 p.m. in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn, FDNY officials said.

According to police, the EMS vehicle was transporting the woman, who had a heart condition, when it collided with a 2002 Nissan Maxima.

The woman, whose identity had not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

An investigation determined that the ambulance, which was driving through a red traffic light with its lights and sirens on, struck the Nissan’s front bumper on the passenger side causing the ambulance to rotate clockwise and then roll over onto the driver’s side, officials said.

As the ambulance was sliding to a stop on its side, it struck a third vehicle, a Toyota Camry that was stopped at an intersection waiting for the light to turn, authorities said.

According to officials, nine people were hospitalized and treated for minor injuries, including the ambulance driver and six ambulance workers as well as the Nissan’s driver and passenger.

The driver and a passenger in the Toyota refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

It was not immediately known whether there was anything criminal involved, police said. An accident investigation remained ongoing early Monday.