BROWNSVILLE, Texas (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward after the kidnapping of four Americans last week.

The Americans entered Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico driving a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified shooters fired upon the vehicle. The Americans were placed in another car and taken from the scene by armed men.

Oliver Rich, Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Division of Federal Bureau of Investigation, whose territory includes Brownsville, Texas, announced last week that the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for the assault and kidnapping of the U.S. citizens.

The FBI, federal partners, and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating. The FBI announced the reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.

The public should call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information regarding this investigation. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.