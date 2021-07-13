‘America’s Got Talent’ preview clips filled with oohs, aahs and emotions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “America’s Got Talent” is all-new tonight with two hours of jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring and spine-tingling auditions which the show is known for presenting.

NBC has released new clips of three of the performances that will air Tuesday night, including variety acts Scarlett Business and Temple London, as well as singer Ray Singleton.

The show clip of Scarlett Business from Las Vegas, receives lots of oohs, aahs, and wows, as the performer combines the artistry of drag with the eye-popping physical ability of a contortionist.

Temple London, a father and son duo hailing from the U.K., also has the judges awed with a high-energy martial arts performance that includes gymnastic elements.

From Charlotte, North Carolina, singer Ray Singleton transfixes the judges and brings his wife to tears while putting his own twist on singer-songwriter Andy Grammer’s tune, “I Am Yours,” in the clip of his performance.

Altogether, 21 contestants (listed below) will compete tonight for approval from the show’s judges to move on to the next stage of the competition, as all the Golden Buzzer awards have been exhausted.

Previously, Howie Mandel awarded Northwell Health Nurse Choir with the first Golden Buzzer of Season 16. Simon Cowell selected singer and Ohio native, Nightbirde, for his Golden Buzzer moment after she dazzled on stage with her soon-to-be hit song “It’s OK.” In episode three, Terry Crews granted the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team his Golden Buzzer. Sofia Vergara picked singer Jimmie Herrod as her choice to go straight to the finals during the fourth round of auditions before Heidi Klum hit the final Golden Buzzer for quick-change artist Léa Kyle during auditions round five.

“AGT” Contestants

Tuesday, July 13

Temple London, Variety/Other

London, UK

Hiplet Ballerinas, Dance Group

Chicago, IL

Sweet Sassy Molassie, Variety/Other

Gilbert, AZ

Anthony the Molar Man, Variety/Other

Peabody, MA

LIL ROMAN, Variety/Other

Atlanta, GA

DJ Dance, Variety/Other

Brentwood, CA

Popstar Nima, Variety/Other

Los Angeles, CA

M. Lee Post, Variety/Other

New York City, NY

Drumstick, Variety/Other

Washington D.C.

Sarah Potenza, Singer

Hometown: Rhode Island

Current Residence: Nashville, TN

Chet Your Emotional Support Friend, Variety/Other

Boise, Idaho

Michael and Angelina Novikova, Dance Group

Upland, CA

Davide Zongoli, Aerial / Movement

Las Vegas, NV

EHRLICH, Variety/Other

Manila, Philippines

Gene & Isabella

Dance Group

Eden Prairie, MN

The Owl and The Pussycat, Aerial / Movement

Seattle, WA

Hello Sister, Band

Orlando, FL

Michael Winslow, Sound Effects Impressionist

Orlando, FL

Kevin Micoud, Magician

Grenoble, France

Scarlett Business, Variety/Other

Las Vegas, NV

Ray Singleton, Singer

Charlotte, NC