An inside look at how North Carolina counties review absentee ballots

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 800,000 people have cast a mail-in or absentee ballot in North Carolina so far. The Nash County Board of Elections showed CBS 17 the process.

The State Board of Elections said the process across all 100 counties is uniform.

“This is the largest voter turnout we have seen,” said Kelly Shore, the Chairperson of the Nash County Board of Elections.

Over the last 12 days, nearly 14,000 people have taken part in early voting in Nash County alone. That’s not including the absentee ballots.

“They requested a ballot and they mail those back in an envelope which contains certain information that we must verify,” Shore said.

The Nash County Board of Elections has been meeting every Tuesday since the end of September. It focuses on reviewing every absentee ballot that has come in. More than 800 of them were reviewed this week alone.

“The ballot results, as far as candidate, candidate votes, are not tallied at this time,” Shore explained.

Instead, this bipartisan board turns its attention to the envelopes they’ve come in. At least two sets of eyes look over every one of them. They check to make sure they were properly filled out, down to the full address of the witness. Then the ballots themselves are scanned into the system.

“Every step of the way, there are many eyes, and those are bipartisan eyes that are on every part of the process,” Shore said.

Karen Brinson Bell, the Executive Director of the State Board of Elections, said they work hard to ensure it’s the same process in every county.

“We’re committed to the integrity of the election,” Bell said.

The Nash County Board of Elections said 820 ballots were approved Tuesday night. Ten were put in cure, meaning they were incomplete. Those voters will be informed and get the chance to correct and resubmit the ballots.