Answers for people with multiple chronic health conditions.

(ABC4 NEWS- SALT LAKE CITY, UT) “When you suffer so much health wise. When you feel hopeless and this is how you are going to have to live the rest of your life. You will do anything.” Those emotional words from Brianne Johnson are echoed repeatedly by people you may know, or even by yourself.

Knowledge is power. Brianne was one of those patients frustrated not knowing what was happening to her; “I was experiencing digestive issues, brain fog, extreme fatigue, I had a very low heart rate, I had blood pressure that was 96 over 55 at times. I felt like I was dying. I felt like my body was shutting down.”

The answer is the ability to have the right kinds of tests to determine underlying issues. Something that Dr. Josh Redd, DC, MS, DAIIM, DABFM; Chiropractic Physician from Redriver Health and Wellness describes as “functional medicine.”

“We no longer have to guess. We literally will know how to manage your condition a lot more effectively by doing these medical tests and pinpointing the exact triggers that are causing the autoimmune system to flare up.”

An autoimmune disease is where your immune system instead of attacking bad things starts to attack your own bodies tissue.

According to RAND.org, 42% of all Americans are now living with multiple chronic conditions. Doctor Josh Redd explains; “For example, if you have Hashimoto’s, which is the number one cause of low thyroid, that’s where the immune system attacks the thyroid. If you have rheumatoid arthritis, your body is turning on you own body’s tissue and attacking the joints. or you could have the immune system attacking the intestinal track or the brain.”

Dr. Redd continued; “A lot of our autoimmune patients, they don’t just have one autoimmune condition. They have multiple autoimmune conditions and they don’t even know it.”

What are some of the causes, and more importantly some of the thing’s patients can do? Dr. Redd commented; “There are environmental and lifestyle things that will cause an autoimmune patient to flare up. These patients are eating things that are like rat poison for them and they don’t have an idea.”

Brianne was diagnosed and treated by Dr. Redd. She got emotional as she told me; “I’ve had things that I’ve not been able to do because of my health and I reached out and needed someone to be able to help me and understand what I was going through. They’ve been able to help me which then helps my kids and my husband and my family.”

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

