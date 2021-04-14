‘Apex Legends’ surpasses 100M players

EA and Respawn Entertainment’s shooter hit the milestone just after its second birthday

(VENN) Apex Legends is a highly popular, free-to-play battle royale first-person shooter game. It’s published by EA and developed by Respawn Entertainment, which works to release continuous updates, called seasons, to keep the game new and exciting. Apex won Best Multiplayer Game in 2019 for both the BAFTAs and The Game Awards. Most recently, the game launched on Nintendo Switch on March 9.

EA and Respawn Entertainment announced early Wednesday that Apex Legends has surpassed 100 million unique players worldwide.

As a thank you to the community, EA and Respawn posted a 100 million milestone celebratory video.

The milestone comes shortly after Apex Legends’ second anniversary on Feb. 4, and comes as a result of Respawn’s evolution of the game through ongoing live service content updates, as well as proof of the game’s deep lore that fans have loved and immersed themselves in season after season.

Apex offers a diverse roster of 16 legends, or characters, three ever-changing maps and seasonal events. With more updates planned, Apex Legends continues to offer players a refined and unmarked competitive gameplay experience. The team at EA and Respawn will unveil new details about the franchise in the coming days.