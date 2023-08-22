MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after an apparent explosion leveled a home overnight in Mooresville just off Lake Norman.

A house located at 292 Barber Loop could be seen in the rubble Tuesday morning, Aug. 22.

There are no reports of any deaths at the scene at this time, but authorities are working to determine if there were people inside the home.

Iredell County Sheriff deputies, Troutman Fire and Mooresville Fire departments are at the scene.

Neighbors in the area say they heard a loud explosion and smelled gas. Some also said the current homeowner has lived in the house for less than a year.

“A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight,” Clay Wild, who was out for a morning walk, told Queen City News. “A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it.”

Dominion Energy officials have also responded. Mooresville Fire, Lake Norman Fire, Troutman Fire, and the Iredell Sheriff’s Office were among the departments also at the property.

Queen City News observed some Mooresville ladder trucks and EMS vehicles leaving the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday. NC State Bureau of Investigation and ATF agents remain at the scene.

The 6,500-plus square-foot, natural-gas home was listed for just over $2 million in 2022 and was built in 2016, records showed. The circumstances of the explosion have not yet been officially released, however, the house being reduced to rubble is similar to a 2019 gas explosion that occurred at a home in Ballantyne. One person was killed in that explosion.