Arkansas Patriots deny affiliation with Richard Barnett, Gravette man pictured at U.S. Capitol riot

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Patriots organization released a statement Saturday denying any affiliation with Richard Barnett, the Gravette man pictured with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“Richard Barnett is in no way, nor has he ever been affiliated with the Arkansas Patriots.

The only contact we’ve ever had with him was when he was removed from a Back the

Blue Rally in Fayetteville, AR because of his words directed towards BLM members who

were also present,” the release from Arkansas Patriots said.

Members of the Arkansas Patriots describe themselves as “every day, hardworking, dedicated Arkansas citizens who have taken an interest in the safety, security, and care of our local communities, cities, counties, and our great state as a whole.”

“We do not condone, nor do we tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind,” the organization said, regarding Barnett’s actions at the U.S. Capitol as well as local rallies.

Since being identified in photographs and video from the riot in Washington D.C., Barnett turned himself in to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning and is currently in FBI custody.