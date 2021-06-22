Armed, dangerous woman wanted in Asheville homicide investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous, is wanted in connection to an overnight homicide in Asheville.

Amya Alexis Collington has been charged with first-degree murder after an overnight homicide and detectives need help to locate her, according to Asheville Police Department.

She is described by police as an African-American female, 5’11”, 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a 2012 green Jeep Patriot with North Carolina license plate JBC-7954.

At 9:43 p.m. Monday, Asheville Police received a report of a person who had been shot multiple times outside a residence on Granada Street. Officers arrived and located a man in critical condition.

He was transported to the hospital and died, police said.

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.