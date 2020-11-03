Armed man charged with trespassing after being asked to leave polling location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man carrying a firearm has been charged with second-degree trespassing after being asked to leave a polling location in Charlotte on Tuesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident began at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Precinct 202, located at 604 Doug Mayes Place.

After voting, Justin Dunn, 36, who was legally carrying an unconcealed firearm, continued to loiter in the PVA of the voting site, authorities said. At 10:34 a.m., CMPD received a call for service regarding Dunn possibly intimidating other voters.

Officers promptly responded and arrived at that location at 10:41 a.m., CMPD said. Dunn was asked to leave the property by an official presiding over the precinct location in front of officers and voluntarily left without further issues. He was also banned from returning to that location by the precinct official.

At 12:40 p.m., CMPD received another call advising that Dunn had returned to the property. Upon officers’ arrival, they observed Dunn on the property. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with second-degree trespassing.

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is committed to protecting the right of our community members to engage in safe, secure and unimpeded access to voting sites,” the department said on Tuesday.

