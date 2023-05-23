CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An armed robbery involving two children, ages 6 and 12, is under investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The crime occurred around 8 a.m. Sunday, May 21, in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle, across the street from Whitehall Commons near the Ayrsley community in Steele Creek.

According to CMPD, the armed robbery involved two young children. The victim was a 39-year-old woman. The police report states the child suspects “stole the victim’s personal cellphone by deceiving her and when she tried to get it back, threatened her with bodily injury by a firearm.”

The children had asked to borrow the woman’s cell phone, and once the phone was in their possession, they ran away. When the woman tried to get her cell phone back, the 12-year-old boy pointed a weapon in her face, and tried to pistol-whip her, CMPD said.

Following the crime, the two children ran to a nearby apartment complex.

CMPD said that based on the descriptions given, they knew who the children were based on past history with the family. CMPD contacted the mother, who they said was cooperative.

The weapon used in this case was a BB gun, CMPD explained. “They look more realistic now than they ever have.”

Photo of the BB gun used in this crime via Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (5/22/23)

“The victim, in this case, had just finished her night shift and thought she was helping these kids out,” CMPD said in a news conference on Monday. “We’re seeing a lot of our juveniles involved in this types of crimes and they’re educating each other.”

The 12-year-old is being charged with armed robbery and damage to property. The 6-year-old is not facing charges at this time. The two children involved are brothers.

“We have to look at the 6-year-old as a victim,” CMPD said. “Officers go out there every day and they’re getting guns off the street… we keep fighting the good fight and doing the work.”