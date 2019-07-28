Arrest made in shooting that left 3 people injured, 1 McConnell Airman dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A McConnell Airman is dead after a shooting in east Wichita. Police have a suspect in custody.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at Horizons East Apartments in the 500 block of North Rock Road.

Wichita police said shots were fired after a fight during a party. There was a disturbance that occurred in the parking lot, and 25-year-old Markeithen McClaine allegedly fired multiple shots into the crowd.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive Chancelor Williams Airman 1st Class, 20-years-old, of Spartanburg, S.C. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

A woman who lives in the complex but doesn’t want to disclose her name, said she was at home Friday night when she heard loud arguing coming from a party going on at another apartment building nearby.

“They were just kind of cursing each other out,” she said. “I was really getting a really scared feeling.”

That gut feeling led her to leave for the night and stay somewhere else.

“I didn’t want to stick around and find out what was about to happen,” she said.

Two of the three victims, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third victim, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with serious injuries. She’s expected to survive.

The WPD arrested McClaine on suspicion of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

In a statement Col. Richard Tanner said, “Team McConnell is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our Airmen. We come together as a community to support our families and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

The shooting is still under investigation. The WPD encourages anyone with information to contact the Homicide section at 316-268-4407. They can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.