BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested Monday in connection to a September death by distribution case in Gaston County, according to the police department.

Nicholas Ivey, 19, of Spindale, and Deontae Miller, 24, of Rutherfordton, are charged with the following:

Death by Distribution

Felony Conspiracy

Felony Conspiracy to Sell/ Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

Nicholas Gage Ivey (left) & Deontae Jaquise Miller (right) | (Courtesy: Gaston County Police Department)

Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26, 2022, at around 6:45 a.m.; they responded to the 800 block of Kiser Road near Dameron Road for an unconscious patient.

Upon arrival, officers found a young girl deceased from a ‘probable drug overdose.’ Ivey and Miller supplied fentanyl pills that resulted in the victim’s death, police said.

The suspects were located on Dec. 12, 2022, and received a $500,000 secured bond on Dec. 13.

Both remain in the Gaston County Jail.