BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested Monday in connection to a September death by distribution case in Gaston County, according to the police department.
Nicholas Ivey, 19, of Spindale, and Deontae Miller, 24, of Rutherfordton, are charged with the following:
- Death by Distribution
- Felony Conspiracy
- Felony Conspiracy to Sell/ Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26, 2022, at around 6:45 a.m.; they responded to the 800 block of Kiser Road near Dameron Road for an unconscious patient.
Upon arrival, officers found a young girl deceased from a ‘probable drug overdose.’ Ivey and Miller supplied fentanyl pills that resulted in the victim’s death, police said.
The suspects were located on Dec. 12, 2022, and received a $500,000 secured bond on Dec. 13.
Both remain in the Gaston County Jail.