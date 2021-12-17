Asheville man sentenced after using Snapchat to lure underage girls

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 28 years in prison after he used Snapchat to lure underage girls to send explicit images.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of North Carolina, Coyoami Ruiz Miguel, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct on Jan. 13.

Miguel used Snapchat and other popular messaging apps to contact at least 15 underage girls in the Asheville area for the purpose of inducing the minors to produce sexually explicit images and engage in sex acts with him in exchange for money from July 2019 to April 2020, the Attorney’s Office of NC said.

In April 2020, Asheville Police officers arrested Miguel and seized numerous electronic devices.

A forensic analysis of the devices revealed that Miguel possessed dozens of videos and images of teenage girls engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The Attorney’s Office of NC said some of the videos also depicted Miguel engaging in sex acts with the minors.

Miguel admitted in court that he used Cash App (a mobile payment service) to pay the underage victims for the child pornography and sex acts.

The Asheville Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.