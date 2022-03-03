ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An Asheville police officer was injured Thursday morning when a gun belonging to a suspect accidentally went off.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded around 7:15 a.m. to a home on Atkinson Street for a reported rape.

Police said officers were questioning a possible suspect who reached into his pockets where a gun was hidden.

Asheville Police said the gun accidentally fired when an officer attempted to get control of the weapon.

The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

Investigators said suspect, identified as 43-year-old Jamal Marqui McDaniel of New York, was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries which were believed to be from the struggle for the weapon. Police later determined that the injuries had happened before the incident.

Asheville Police said McDaniel also attempted to escape while he was receiving treatment but was quickly captured by officers.

McDaniel has been charged with Resist, Delay, or Obstruct and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the sexual assault.