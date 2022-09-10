CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte doctors have new technology that allows them to give more patients heart transplants.

Atrium Health says the hospital is one of the first places in the country to use the devices commercially.

The machines allow a heart to beat outside the body.

“The heart muscle’s happy; it’s recovering. You’re assessing how it’s doing,” said Dr. Eric Skipper, cardiothoracic heart transplant surgeon, Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute at Atrium Health.

Atrium Health is now doing heart transplants using the new device to save more hearts and lives.

“This device pumps blood to the heart, retrieves blood from the heart, retrieves blood that is exiting the heart,” said Dr. Skipper.

This way of saving the heart is very different from what transplant teams have used in the past, putting the heart on ice in cold storage.

The machine takes care of the heart after someone is taken off life support.

Before, the heart could get damaged and not be able to be transplanted.

“Now those donors, after withdrawal of life support, their hearts can be retrieved and placed on this device and then utilized, so that expands what we call the donor pool,” explained Dr. Joseph Mishkin, advanced heart failure transplant cardiologist, Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute at Atrium Health.

The device gives transplant teams more time between retrieving the heart and transplanting the organ, doubling the distance they can travel to get a heart.

Atrium doctors say without the devices, there is typically a four-hour window from when blood flow stops to the donor’s heart and when blood flow is restored to the recipient’s heart.

But transplant teams can extend that time to up to ten hours by using the devices, which means they can go twice the distance to harvest a heart, from 500 miles to 1,000 miles.

“It has the potential to probably double our transplant volume,” said Dr. Mishkin.

Giving hearts to more people who desperately need them.

“Often times, they’re (patients waiting for transplants) are having trouble just doing their basic daily activities,” said Dr. Skipper. “You see them 6-8 years later, and they’re talking about seeing their kids graduate high school, graduate college, they’re talking about their grandkids that they probably would have never seen otherwise.”

Atrium Health started using the devices about a month ago. The transplant team has done four heart transplants with the technology.

The hospital has also used the same type of devices to transplant other organs, such as lungs and livers.