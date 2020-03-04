Augusta National Golf Club releases statement on coronavirus concerns regarding Masters, ANWA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley has released a statement, saying the club is monitoring the coronavirus situation, and that at this time, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament, Drive, Chip and Putt and The Masters will all be played as scheduled.

Ridley says the club will continue to monitor the situation and “take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved.”

You can read the full statement below: