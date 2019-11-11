Austin neurosurgeon dies during car race in Florida

SEBRING, Fla. (KXAN) — An Austin pediatric neurosurgeon died while racing in a Michelin Sports Car event at Sebring Speedway in Florida Sunday.

WBBH in Fort Myers, Florida reports Dr. Tim George, 59, experienced a medical issue near the midway point of the race.

George was taken to a local hospital in Sebring where he died, according to a Sebring International Raceway press release.

George served as the Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Dell Children’s Medical Center, according to his biography on the Dell Children’s Medical Center website.

The International Motor Sports Association released a statement on Dr. George’s death: “the IMSA family is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Tim George today. He was a long-time IMSA competitor and a friend to many in the paddock. At this difficult time, we would like to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife Rosalind and the rest of their family.”