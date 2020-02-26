Author Clive Cussler, who discovered the sunken Hunley, has died

Famed author Clive Cussler – who is credited with finding the H.L. Hunley submarine off the coast of Charleston – has died at age 88.

TMZ reports Cussler passed away on Monday but did not disclose the cause of death.

Cussler and his dive team discovered the Hunley on May 3, 1995.

The author wrote more than 2 dozen novels like “Sahara” and “Raise the Titanic.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the sad news that my husband Clive passed away Mon. It has been a privilege to share in his life,” his wife shared in a tweet. “I want to thank you his fans & friends for all the support. He was the kindest most gentle man I ever met. I know, his adventures will continue.”