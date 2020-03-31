Authorities respond to shots fired report outside courthouse in Asheville, NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA/WCBD) – Authorities in North Carolina responded to what was being called an ‘active shooter’ situation outside the Buncombe County Courthouse in Asheville.

Buncombe County Government officials issued an alert Tuesday morning saying an active shooter had been reported at the courthouse which is located at 60 Court Plaza.

According to the news release, officials asked for people to avoid downtown Asheville.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office later said the courthouse was secure and that it was no longer an active threat. They said the shooting did not take place inside the courthouse.

CAUTION – Reports of gunshots in the area around the courthouse. APD is locking down the area. PLEASE AVOID DOWNTOWN AT THIS TIME. @WLOS_13 @asheville @wyffnews4 @foxcarolinanews — Asheville Fire Fighters (@AFFA332) March 31, 2020