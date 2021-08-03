Availability of ‘common’ car parts across the Carolinas continue to dwindle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The availability of car and truck parts across the nation continues to dwindle. Supply chains are slowly returning to a steady flow after COVID largely stopped import and export.

So many people are on the hunt for parts that some are turning to second-hand sellers.

Johnathan Edwards, owner of DL Automotive, said many of the needed items are run-of-the-mill and are usually in plentiful stock.

“The most common parts! I could understand if you had to get an ECM but were talking about alternators and starters,” Edwards explained.

At S&R Auto Salvage, their business has increased with buyers on the hunt for car parts without the wait. The owner told FOX 46 customer orders have been steady.

“It’s been picking up quite a bit. Not as good as it was 15 or 20 years ago, but still better than a year ago.”

Drivers of new or used cars under factory warranty should be aware that some used parts, if installed, could void the coverage. Mechanics or dealerships should be consulted before any large repair.