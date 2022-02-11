Babysitter who raped girl while mom went to store sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 50-year-old Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child committed while he was babysitting a neighbor’s daughter.

Jamie McGee’s three sentences will be served concurrently under the sentencing stipulations by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy. McGee has been jailed on $150,000 bond since his arrest on May 4, 2021.

Police said the victim’s mother told them when she returned from the store, McGee was gone, and the victim was not acting like herself.

About an hour later, she received a message from a friend of the victim stating the victim had made an outcry that McGee had sexually assaulted her.

When the mother asked the victim what happened, the victim said McGee had raped her while her mother was at the store.

During a forensic interview, the victim said McGee locked the door after her mother left. She told authorities McGee then pushed her onto a mattress in the living room and sexually assaulted her three times.

Police arrested McGee in another unit of the same apartment complex.

At the time, McGee was on parole for an aggravated robbery in Austin.