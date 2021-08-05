Banfield: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich discusses his federal lawsuit, Cuomo investigation

(NewsNation Now) — Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich got his life back a year-and-a-half ago when former President Donald Trump — generally no friend of blue-state Democratic governors — commuted his prison term for corruption.

Corruption that included allegedly trying to sell former President Barack Obama’s former Senate seat. Now, Blagojevich wants his career back.

This week he announced a federal lawsuit that seeks to throw out the unanimous votes of the Illinois Senate that ousted him in 2009 and barred him from future public office in the state.

In a one-on-one interview with Adrienne Bankert on ‘Banfield,’ the former governor also weighed in on the scandal currently embroiling New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Everybody’s abandoning him, his own party and the leaders of the Democratic Party. They’ve pretty much tested the political winds and they’ve sensed that he’s in very serious trouble,” said Blagojevich. “And they don’t want to get anywhere near any of that. And so, therefore, they’re all urging him to quit and to resign. It’s a very lonely place to be. The allegations are very serious. They sure do look like they’re truthful. And yet, he’s entitled to due process and a presumption of innocence.”

Blagojevich said if the accusations against Cuomo are not true he should fight for his reputation, but if they are, he should “take responsibility.”

