Bass Pro and Cabela’s share “Get Back to Nature” Super Bowl ad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Outdoors and conservation mogul Johnny Morris has released a Super Bowl ad just days before the game.

The ad: “Get Back to Nature.”

The ad features people fishing, camping, and boating. Its goal is to remind people that the outdoors are wide open and connect with loved ones while adventuring.

Read the full release about the ad here.

“In times like these, we need nature more than ever. If there is a bright spot in these challenging times, it’s that’s more families are discovering the outdoors than ever before. Casting a line on the water, hiking in the woods and camping out under the stars provide us all with much more than social distancing,” said Morris.

