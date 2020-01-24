Baylor student being monitored for suspected case of coronavirus

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is currently monitoring a suspected case of the 2019 novel coronavirus involving a Baylor University student who traveled to China this year.

Testing for the virus was conducted on January 23, and samples are in route to the CDC. The district is awaiting results at this time, and is already working with Baylor University, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and our local health care providers to take immediate action according to the best practices outlined by the CDC and to provide a coordinated response.

While the risk to the general public is low, the district is working to identify all those who may have come in contact with the suspected case. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms if the case is positive.

The district says the patient is doing well with minimal symptoms, and has been asked to self-isolate. Baylor University is working with the patient to ensure that needs are being met during this self-isolation period.

As a precaution, anyone with the respiratory symptoms who was in Wuhan on or after December 1, 2019 and has onset of illness within two weeks of leaving, should seek medical attention.

Baylor University released this statement about the student:

Working through a coordinated response with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and following guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Baylor moved the individual to an isolated room on campus as a precaution. Facility Services also thoroughly sanitized the student’s residence hall room, as well as the residence hall where the individual lived. The student is being monitored by Baylor, state and local health officials. The University also is working with the student to make sure needs are being met during the isolation period. Baylor continues to work closely with University Health Services, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and state and federal health officials.” Baylor University

Signs and symptoms of this illness include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. This novel coronavirus has the potential to cause severe disease and death. Preliminary information suggests older adults and people with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems may be at higher risk of severe illness from this virus. Many characteristics of this novel coronavirus and how it may affect people are still unclear.

Source: Waco McLennan County Public Health District